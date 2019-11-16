Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies at 66 due to a heart attack

DES MOINES — Chief Justice Mark Cady of the Iowa Supreme Court passed away Friday of a heart attack.

Justice Cady was allegedly out walking his dog when the incident happened.

A source close to the family told Local 5 someone found his dog walking near Cady’s condo in Des Moines where the dog led a bystander back to Cady on the sidewalk.

His wife Rebecca Cady was reportedly in Texas Friday night. His wife is on her way back to Iowa now from visiting their granddaughter.

The Iowa Judicial Branch released this statement Friday night:

“The Iowa Judicial Branch is saddened to report that Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady has passed away. He was wonderful individual and exceptional judge, respected and beloved by his fellow jurists. His passing is a great loss to the court and the state he so loyally served. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Becky and his family.” Iowa Judicial Branch

This statement from the family was released on the Iowa Judicial Branch website:

“Tonight, the state lost a great man, husband, father, grandfather, and jurist. Chief Justice Mark Cady passed away unexpectedly this evening from a heart attack. Arrangements are pending.” Statement from the family

