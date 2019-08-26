Iowa teen vaccination rates rise above national, regional rates

A release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a study found more Iowa teens received immunizations in 2018 than 2017. Rates also surpassed regional (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska) and national averages.

The 2018 National Immunization Survey covers the Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough), meningococcal and HPV vaccines for teens aged 13 to 17.

Iowa’s Tdap vaccination rate rose from 93.4 percent in 2017 to 94 percent in 2018. That’s higher than the national average of 88.9 percent and the regional average of 80.9 percent.

The vaccination rate for meningitis rose from 83.6 percent to 89.2 percent in 2018. Again Iowa surpassed the national rate of 88.6 percent and the regional at 80.9 percent.

The HPV vaccine is given in two doses. The rate for this set of shots in 2018 was higher than 2017. Males and females combined were 73.4 percent for the first vaccine and 55.1 percent for the second. These were also higher than the national rate of 68.1 for the first shot and equal for the second. Iowa also beat the regional rates- 66.4 percent for the first shot and 47.6 percent for the second.

The release also said that vaccination is “an ongoing effort that begins with every infant born and continues through its life.” The CDC says that recent disease outbreaks across the country are caused by those that don’t utilize these life-saving tools to protect themselves, their families and their communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

You can see the entire report by clicking this link. To find out what vaccines your child may need, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.