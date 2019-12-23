Iowa Wild bring in more than 3,000 stuffed animals in annual Teddy Bear Toss

VIDEO COURTESY: Iowa Wild

DES MOINES — The Iowa Wild set a record in this year’s Teddy Bear Toss Friday night, collecting more than 3,000 teddy bears from the ice to be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Their first round of donations happened Monday, with the Wild, along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, donating some of the bears to Children and Families of Iowa.

The Teddy Bear Toss is an annual tradition that goes way back in the hockey community, and the Wild are especially proud to be doing it so close to Christmas.

“It’s an exciting moment to get these stuffed animals that our fans graciously donate — throw onto the ice after the first goal — to deserving organizations,” Wild Community Programs and Events Director Tim Vieira said. “Get those to families and clients that could use them during the holidays to brighten their holiday — give them some joy and excitement to make sure everyone’s feeling the holiday spirit.”

Monday’s event was one of eight donations the Wild will make to local non-profits throughout the remainder of the hockey season. The next donation will be on Jan. 16 when Wild players take teddies to MercyOne.