Iowa woman charged with insurance fraud

DES MOINES — An woman is in jail, after investigators said she defrauded her insurance company.

Police in Durant, near the Quad Cities, arrested Robin Dekeuninck on Tuesday. She is charged with two counts of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information, which is a Class D felony.

The Iowa Insurance Division said Dekeuninck made false statements on an insurance application, and submitted a fraudulent insurance company to her carrier, seeking proceeds for which she wasn’t entitled.

The investigation began last month.

Dekeuninck is currently at the Cedar County Jail, and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Her trial will be set at a later date.

Leaders say Iowans who have information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact its Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.