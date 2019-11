DES MOINES — An Iowan who died fighting in World War II has finally returned home.

Channing Whitaker was a Granger native who served in the Marines.

Wednesday his remains were returned to his family after 76 years.

A full military funeral for a soldier killed in action is in the works.

A service will be held for the fallen Marine Friday at Glendale Cemetery at 2 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects.