Trump, Yang the most popular in Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES — The youth of Iowa favorites President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Andrew Yang for president in the 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll gives young Iowans a chance to have their voices heard. Their voices are telling something a bit different from the last poll.

Since the 2019 fall poll, one Republican candidate and seven Democrats dropped out of the race.

A big change in the race- Andrew Yang.

Yang wasn’t a straggler in the last poll, he was ranked at third between Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden. This time, he was number one with 22.6 percent of the votes.

Vt. Senator Bernie Sanders came in second at 21 percent, then Buttigieg at 18 percent. Biden comes in at fourth with 11.3 percent of the votes.

Here are the full results from the 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll

Republican

Candidate Votes Percentage Donald Trump 7,423 91% Joe Walsh 438 5.4% Bill Weld 294 3.6%

Democrat

Candidate Votes Percentage Michael Bennet 119 0.8% Joe Biden 1,646 11.3% Michael Bloomberg 172 1.2% Pete Buttigieg 2,620 18% Tom Steyer 1,372 9.4% John Delaney 101 0.7% Tulsi Gabbard 314 2.2% Amy Klobuchar 374 2.6% Deval Patrick 91 0.6% Bernie Sanders 3,069 21% Elizabeth Warren 1,414 9.7% Andrew Yang 3,300 22.6%

Secretary Pate says this is a way to get students excited about voting and civic engagement. Presidential and congressional candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students.

You can find the results on previous polls by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.