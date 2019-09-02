Iowans headed down south to help Americans in the path of Hurricane Dorian

DES MOINES – As Hurricane Dorian slowly moves toward the United States eastern coastline, more than 10 volunteers and staff members from the American Red Cross Iowa Region are on their way south to prepare and help tens of thousands of people in the path of the storm.

Many more are on standby and ready to deploy after the storm makes landfall. They join more than 600 trained volunteers from all over the country.

Iowa Red Cross workers will be helping staff shelters, provide meals, distribute any immediate needs and provide emotional support. Additionally, four of Iowa’s emergency response vehicles – currently located in Sioux City, Des Moines, Waterloo, and Burlington – left on Sunday and are expected to arrive in Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday and then will be sent out to the most hard-hit areas on Wednesday.

While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted by wind, as much as 15 inches of rain, flooding, and a high storm surge. As many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter.

People can help make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian by visiting redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word Dorian to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.