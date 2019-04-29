Iowans raise awareness of rising need for organ, kidney donors Video

DES MOINES - More than 600 Iowans are on the organ transplant waiting list. Many of them are waiting for new kidneys.

The Central Iowa Kidney Walk was held on Sunday to help that cause. It raises awareness of kidney disease, organ donation and prevention for the week.

"Iowans are so generous they just give and give and give they give up their time and they give financially and so for me, in the position im in, with the kidney foundation, this event is just super meaningful," said Mark Davis, the event organizer.

Over 400 people joined the walk on Sunday. Walkers could take either a three-mile route or a shorter two-mile loop.