Iowans react to Iran developments, President Trump’s response

DES MOINES — Iowans are voicing their opinions on the recent attacks in Iran and President Trump’s response.

Everyone Local 5 spoke to on Wednesday knows someone that has served or is currently serving in the United States military.

“We, actually, had a cousin that was killed in Afghanistan two years ago,” said Stephanie Houghton. “It’s really scary, but our troops really have the peoples support.”

“With regard to the drone strike, I’m kind of ambivalent,” Adam Hanson said. “I see the need for it, but I’m also afraid it might get us pulled into another war.”

But two other Iowans have drastically different opinions.

“I’m not sure I agree with it, because I don’t know enough about it,” Megan Lamerti said. “I have to trust him. He’s our president and there’s a reason he’s in office.”

“Trump ran and won, partially, on the fact that he wanted to get us out of the Middle East,” said Max Johnson. “This is counterproductive and I don’t think we need to send more troops there.”

Iowans in downtown Des Moines acknowledge there has been conflict with Iran for a long time, but don’t necessarily agree on appropriate steps.