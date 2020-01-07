Iowans submit thousands of complaints about smoking in banned spaces

DES MOINES – Since the state’s creation of the Smokefree Air Act in 2008, thousands of complaints have been submitted about smoking in prohibited places.

Since the law was enacted, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has fielded 6,400 complaints about smoking in prohibited places. The top five categories of violation complaints include:

Bars (1,670)

Restaurants (1,370)

Retail store/service (1,102)

Government (441)

Educational facility (242)

Any Iowan may report a violation of the Smokefree Air Act easily and anonymously by calling 888-944-2247 or online at http://smokefreeair.iowa.gov. Business owners may also visit this website to find free resources, such as signage. Businesses may need new signage that features the updated web address, smokefreeair.iowa.gov. The old web address, Iowasmokefreeair.gov, is being retired.

Iowans who want to live in smoke-free rental properties may visit http://smokefreehomes.iowa.gov, where more than 18,000 smoke-free rental units are listed. An estimated 400,000 Iowans still smoke cigarettes.