Iowa’s largest celebration of pets and people returns

DES MOINES– This weekend, the Great Iowa Pet Expo returns for their 20th anniversary bringing with it family entertainment, free contests, animals up for adoption and the largest pet-related trade show in the state.

The expo will take place Saturday, October 19th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jacobson Building located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Daily admission for adults is $10, children $6, seniors $8, and military $6. All pets are welcome on a non retractable leash and you must sign a critter release found online or on site.

For more information about vendors, entertainment, contests, door busters and much more check out the Great Iowa Pet Expo’s website.