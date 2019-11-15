Iowa’s Ride changing dates and route to avoid RAGBRAI week

A week-long bike ride formed following the departure of RAGBRAI’s staff will not be the same week as the annual Iowa tradition, organizers announced Friday.

Iowa’s Ride, originally scheduled for July 19-25, 2020 heading from western to eastern Iowa, will now take place July 12-18, 2020 and ride east to west.

“We want to do the right thing for riders in Iowa,” a Facebook post from Iowa’s Ride reads.

“In the end, we will give back all proceeds after expenses to Iowa charities,” the post continues.

A statement from former RAGBRAI director TJ Juskiewicz said that he and the entire staff resigned after the Des Moines Register and Gannett/USA Today refused to let him speak out on the Des Moines Register’s handling of the Carson King story.