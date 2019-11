A new Iowa bike ride that will take place before RAGBRAI has selected its overnight stops.

Iowa’s Ride, created after RAGBRAI staff resigned due to the Des Moines Register and its parent company’s handling of the Carson King controversy, modified its schedule to avoid RAGBRAI week and travel west to east.

Stops on 2019 Iowa’s Ride

Rock Rapids

Sheldon

Emmetsburg

Clarion

Eldora

Vinton

Monticello

Dubuque

RAGBRAI will take place July 19-25, 2020.