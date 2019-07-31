IRGC talks safeguards as sports gambling nears legalization

People could start making bets as soon as August 15. It’s taken months to get the rules just right for the new process. There are a number of safeguards in place to try to ensure it doesn’t become a problem for addicts.

State lawmakers estimate the first year of sports gambling will generate between $2-4 million in revenue for Iowa. That’s not a huge chunk of change, but it’s really all about getting new customers in the casino doors. When they do come inside, they want to make sure no one falls into a gambling abyss.

“It’s just been a great buzz around here. People are excited about betting on games here,” says General Manager Travis Dvorak with Wild Rose Jefferson.

CEO & President of Prairie Meadows Gary Palmer says, “We’re just looking forward to a lot of fun and entertainment.”

The clock is ticking down for when sports gambling will be legal in Iowa. “I think it’s a great time to be a Cyclone fan, and we do see a lot of Cyclone fans come up and watch the games at the sports bar. So, I could see an influx of that as well,” says Dvorak.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has worked extensively with other states like New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia to make sure gambling doesn’t lead to bigger issues.

Online accounts will have a number of limits: including time, loss and overall size of bet. Plus, people must establish online accounts at each casino, before placing any bets.

“Those controls require a thorough screenings, a credit report, other government databases, prior to establishing an account,” says Administrator for the IRGC Brian Ohorilko.

Geolocation will be strictly followed to make sure Iowans are making the bets in Iowa. That’ll be the case even in casinoes that border other states, like in Council Bluffs or the Quad Cities.

The only issue that hasn’t gotten a surefire safeguard—keeping minors away from an adult’s account. “There are certain things, if a willing adult gives their password to a minor, that’s something that cannot be stopped at this point in time,” says Ohorilko.

One other safeguard: casinoes must report any abnormally large bets that come in on a particular game. Plus, if there are any major shifts in betting lines from Las Vegas, they want to ensure tanking or points shaving is not happening. Anything deemed suspicious will be investigated by DCI, the colleges and pro teams.

One big question on sports fans’ mind is how to bet on college football. Under rules approved today, you can only bet on game outcomes. That means what team you think will will or lose and how many points you think each team will score. You’re not allowed to place what are called “proposition bets” or “prop bets”. That means you can’t bet on things like how many touchdowns a quarter back will throw or how many passing yards they’ll have in a game. These rules are in place to strengthen the integrity of the teams and players.

“We’re doubling-down on education. We have to make sure that our student-athletes are reminded at ways that gambling can intervene into your life, so we’re educating our student-athletes. You might know that we have a lot of students that work in our department, we’re making sure that those students understand their responsibility and educating them. Then finally, our coaches and our staff,” says University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.

While “prop bets” aren’t allowed for college sports they are allowed for professional games.