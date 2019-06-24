IRONMAN bringing events to Des Moines

DES MOINES – IRONMAN is bringing events to Des Moines as a new multi-year host venue, starting with the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship.

Earlier this month, Des Moines was in the running for a full IRONMAN, but the company announced Tulsa, OK as the new host city. The announcement of North American Championship of the half IRONMAN is a has city leaders very excited.

“Our elite field will be much larger, the prize purse is really big at this one, and instead of 40 slots for Worlds, we get seventy 75,” said Laura Smidt with Catch Des Moines.

That race will take place on June 21, 2020. General registration for the first ever IRONMAN-branded event in Iowa will be open July 9.

“We are excited to have a first-class city like Des Moines, Iowa join the IRONMAN 70.3 series of events,” said Shane Facteau, Chief Operations Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “As we went through a process to identify new host cities in the Central United States, the response that we witnessed by our athletes and the local Des Moines community was incredible. Couple this with the experience that the city brings with hosting championship events and it was the right opportunity to add Des Moines to the IRONMAN `Ohana. From the beautiful Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park, Des Moines and the surrounding areas has a great deal to offer, and we look forward to our future here.”

The race includes a 1.2 miles swim, a 56 mile bike, and a 13.1 mile run.

The 2020 Certified Piedmontese 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines, taking place on Sunday, June 21, 2020, will be a flat, quick course covering Des Moines, West Des Moines, and areas of rural Polk County. The race will finish in downtown Des Moines on Court Avenue