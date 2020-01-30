Is the Iowa Dept. of Public Health prepared for the coronavirus?

DES MOINES — A plane that evacuated 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak is now in southern California.

All passengers are going through more screenings Wednesday and have been placed in temporary housing, for who knows how long

There are travel advisories out from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University informing students and others not to go to China for business or school.

A lot of people are talking about the virus and wondering how Iowa is equipped to handle a case here if one is reported.

“We maintain a workforce with specific skill sets in things like epidemiology, clinical medicine, veterinary medicine,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health said. “We work with people in emergency preparedness and have partnered with us all across the state to help us anticipate and get ready for these kinds of new and unusual things.”

The Department of Public Health said that there isn’t a huge threat of anyone contracting the coronavirus in Iowa.

There aren’t any confirmed cases here. The closest is in Illinois.

The main health concern in Iowa is the flu.

“So right now we are working very closely with our federal and state partners as well as our local, clinical and public health partners to make sure people are aware of what is going on and that they know they can reach out to us and visit us on our webpage for up-to-date and accurate information,” Pedati said. “When we think about keeping people healthy in general there are some important things to keep in mind like covering your cough, washing your hands and staying home when sick. As well as making sure you got a flu shot if you haven’t done that yet this season.”

So what happens now?

If you’ve traveled to China in the last two weeks, you should go to your primary doctor.

They can refer you to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Their website has more information, just visit IDPH.Iowa.Gov.