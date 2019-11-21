ISU Poll: Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaking through as front-runner in Iowa

A trend in Iowa polls continues to show South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaking through as the Democratic front-runner in Iowa.

According to the latest Iowa State University/Civiqs poll, support for Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped nearly ten percent in the past month. At the same time, percentage of likely caucus-goers who do not want Warren to get the nomination jumped by five percent.

Buttigieg takes the lead with 26 percent of support as Warren drops to 19 percent.

Support for Senator Bernie Sanders (18%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (12%) did not change since the last poll in October.