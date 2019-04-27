ISU's David Montgomery drafted in third round
AMES - The Chicago Bears just picked up ISU running back David Montgomery as the 73 pick of the third round.
Montgomery has had an amazing career at Iowa State, leaving a legacy that will not be forgotten. With 1,216 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in his final ISU season, he helped lead the team to the historic season it had.
Some of his achievements include First Team All American '17-18, First Team all BIG 12 '18, Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist '18, and many more.
