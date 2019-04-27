ISU's David Montgomery drafted in third round Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa State running back David Montgomery runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 40-31. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) [ + - ] Video

AMES - The Chicago Bears just picked up ISU running back David Montgomery as the 73 pick of the third round.

Montgomery has had an amazing career at Iowa State, leaving a legacy that will not be forgotten. With 1,216 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in his final ISU season, he helped lead the team to the historic season it had.

Some of his achievements include First Team All American '17-18, First Team all BIG 12 '18, Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist '18, and many more.