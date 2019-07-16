ITK: Avid golfer who plays like clockwork

NORWALK — 4:15 PM on Wednesdays most of us have someplace to be. Maybe at work, maybe not. But there’s one guy from Johnston for whom 4:15 PM on Wednesdays means his beloved golf tee time. He hasn’t wavered for 28 years now. That makes him an Iowan to Know.

Way back in 1991 he picked up that 4:15 PM men’s league tee time on Wednesdays. He hasn’t let go. Even surviving more than one golf course when his league moved locations to Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk.

Brent Kimble is sure his love of golf will carry him through at least several more years of men’s league at the Legacy Golf Club.