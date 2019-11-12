ITK: Metro vet still sacrificing on Veterans Day

WAUKEE — On this Veterans Day, we thank all our veterans for their service. All of them for their sacrifice. But when you sacrifice for your country for 20 years and then keep right on sacrificing for folks in need around you, that makes you an Iowan to Know.

John Hintz got something started at his tattoo shop last weekend. As a 20 year army vet, he’s always ready to help when he hears of other vets in need.

“Definitely if there’s a military thing , I’m trying to get involved.”

This time, it involved a 13-year-old named Elizabeth. Her mom was deployed to Cuba when she found out Elizabeth was diagnosed with leukemia. John and others donated their valuable time to raise money for the family’s expenses.

“We have five tattooers today who are donating their time. Everything they’re doing is a donation. Plus we have two artists who came here from Body Modification, which is another tattoo business in town, who came to donate their time. So we have seven artists donating to a great cause.”

John didn’t know how it would go. He just put out the word and hoped for the best. He wound up with a room full of people getting tattoos.

“So when we share something like this, it just flies on social media. We had over 17,000 people view this post last week. 70 tattoo appoints, and you can immediately see how effective this is going to be for the family.”

His customers on Saturday were happy to donate and delighted with the results.

“He’s a phenomenal artist.”

An artist with a very different back story. He spent 20 years in the Army, rising to Captain in the infantry. He has three Purple Heart awards. He was even featured on 60 Minutes in 2010 when he commanded one of the most dangerous U.S. military outposts in Afghanistan. But along the way, he studied tattoo art and prepared for life after the military.

“Wherever I was stationed in the military I got to do some tattoo work. And I knew that once I retired I was opening a tattoo shop.”

So his service continues, to people like Elizabeth and her mom who say Weterans Day is very much alive.

“John’s amazing. The community is amazing. My friends and family are amazing. They say it takes a village and everybody has stepped up and it’s been great.”

As for Elizabeth, she’s right in the middle of her battle with leukemia. She may have two more years of chemotherapy ahead of her, but so far so good.

