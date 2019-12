DES MOINES — Wells Fargo Arena will host country music star Alan Jackson on September 11, 2020.

Alan Jackson comes to Wells Fargo Arena on September 11! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/OwYeN9nN26 — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) December 9, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Jackson is known for songs such as “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Good Time” and “Drive.”

An unknown, special guest will also join Jackson while he’s in Des Moines.

