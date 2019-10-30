It’s going to be spooky-cold for Beggars’ Night! Check out this frightening forecast.

Planning to head out for Beggars’ Night on Wednesday evening? It’s going to be quite cold across Iowa for trick-or-treating.

Throughout the day, temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 30s. Wind chills will stay in the low-to-mid 20s throughout the day.

If you’re planning to head out around 6 p.m., temperatures in central Iowa will be near freezing or slightly below. Some light snow showers will also be possible during this time.

Throughout the evening, temperatures will drop. We should end the evening in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Therefore, the earlier you head out, the better! Either way, you’ll need to bundle up!

Trick-or-treating on Beggars’ Night will be quite cold across central Iowa!

Any snow showers that occur throughout the evening on Beggars’ Night should be fairly light. Most areas in central Iowa will receive 1″ of snow or less. Some spots may not even see accumulating snow!

Unfortunately, it will still be very cold on Halloween, too. Many areas actually participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but the forecast will not be too different. The only upside is that it will be dry!

As always, the Local 5 weather team will keep you informed of the changing weather conditions for both Beggars’ Night and Halloween. Be sure to stay warm and stay safe out there if you’ll be trick-or-treating!

