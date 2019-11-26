It’s not just Iowa: A winter storm is causing travel headaches all across the Plains

While we’ve focused mostly on the impacts of the winter storm for Iowa, it’s not just our state that will be feeling the brunt of this system.
As we’ve mentioned, the highest probability of seeing heavy snow will occur in northwestern Iowa, where over 6″ of snow will be possible in many spots.
Our neighbors to the north and west are also dealing with big time weather issues and travel headaches. This includes places like Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota!
Local 5 is working closely with TEGNA affiliate stations 9News Denver and KARE 11 News in Minneapolis to monitor this winter storm from all angles.
For example, in perhaps the busiest travel weeks of the year, Denver International Airport experienced major issues, according to 9News Denver.
9News said over 172 delays and 478 cancellations had occurred at Denver International Airport as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
9News Denver also said passengers on United Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Frontier Airlines were able to receive travel waivers for Tuesday’s air travel.
Also in Colorado, some spots recorded over a foot of snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning. This caused significant issues on highways and roadways throughout the state, just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year.
For some areas, the snow hasn’t even started yet!
KARE11 in Minneapolis is preparing for a significant round of winter weather on Tuesday evening, which could make for some rough travel in Minnesota.
According to KARE11, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers around the state:
“We want motorists to be prepared for the changing road conditions to be sure their drive is safe and uneventful this holiday weekend,” said Jed Falgren, acting MnDOT state maintenance engineer. “When driving near snowplows, motorists should remember to be patient and give our operators room to work so that they can improve road conditions.”
Snow totals in the Twin Cities region will be especially high, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is also preparing for issues with air travel.
Similar to the airlines offering travel waivers at Denver International Airport, some airlines, like Delta, are beginning to offer the same for passengers at MSP.
Finally, our neighbors to the west in Nebraska are dealing with headaches of their own. Near whiteout conditions were reported along interstates and highways around the state on Tuesday afternoon.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has urged drivers to avoid travel if at all possible.
Even after the snow stops, travel will still be tricky across the Midwest and the Great Plains. You should always check with the Department of Transportation in whatever state you’re traveling in before hitting the road.
Here are a few helpful links as you hit the highway ahead of Thanksgiving:
- Road conditions in Iowa: www.511ia.org/
- Road conditions in Nebraska: www.511.nebraska.gov/
- Road conditions in Minnesota: www.hb.511mn.org/
- Road conditions in South Dakota: ww.safetravelusa.com/sd/
If you’re traveling through the sky via plane, it’s a good idea to check with your airline about the status of your flight. Cancellations and delays are possible through the day on Wednesday.