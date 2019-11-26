It’s not just Iowa: A winter storm is causing travel headaches all across the Plains

While we’ve focused mostly on the impacts of the winter storm for Iowa, it’s not just our state that will be feeling the brunt of this system.

As we’ve mentioned, the highest probability of seeing heavy snow will occur in northwestern Iowa, where over 6″ of snow will be possible in many spots.

Here's the latest road conditions around the region. Iowa isn't terrible at the moment, but snow is starting to accumulate on the roads in NW Iowa.



Our neighbors to the north and west are also dealing with big time weather issues and travel headaches. This includes places like Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota!

Local 5 is working closely with TEGNA affiliate stations 9News Denver and KARE 11 News in Minneapolis to monitor this winter storm from all angles.

For example, in perhaps the busiest travel weeks of the year, Denver International Airport experienced major issues, according to 9News Denver.

9News said over 172 delays and 478 cancellations had occurred at Denver International Airport as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

DEN crews working hard to keep runways and taxiways open. Some flights are moving this morning with many airlines resuming operations late morning or early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vEZVkTrmTu — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 26, 2019

9News Denver also said passengers on United Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Frontier Airlines were able to receive travel waivers for Tuesday’s air travel.

Bicycles used in the city of Denver’s Bicycle sharing program are covered in snow as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Also in Colorado, some spots recorded over a foot of snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning. This caused significant issues on highways and roadways throughout the state, just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Snowplows need space! Watch for bright, strobing lights, slow down and move over. Never pass or crowd the plow. We want you, the traveling public, to be safe. Needed space also ensures the safety of our operators. #WinterWise #BowToThePlow #NeverPassSnowplows #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/f816xaPu5b — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 26, 2019

For some areas, the snow hasn’t even started yet!

KARE11 in Minneapolis is preparing for a significant round of winter weather on Tuesday evening, which could make for some rough travel in Minnesota.

According to KARE11, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers around the state:

“We want motorists to be prepared for the changing road conditions to be sure their drive is safe and uneventful this holiday weekend,” said Jed Falgren, acting MnDOT state maintenance engineer. “When driving near snowplows, motorists should remember to be patient and give our operators room to work so that they can improve road conditions.”

Snow totals in the Twin Cities region will be especially high, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Heavy snow is on tap for most of the area tonight through tomorrow morning. Posted by US National Weather Service Twin Cities Minnesota on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is also preparing for issues with air travel.

Similar to the airlines offering travel waivers at Denver International Airport, some airlines, like Delta, are beginning to offer the same for passengers at MSP.

Finally, our neighbors to the west in Nebraska are dealing with headaches of their own. Near whiteout conditions were reported along interstates and highways around the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s snow called for a snowball fight for the three McKean boys as David, takes aim at his older brother, Ethan Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Younger brother Josiah (5) tried to stay out of the line of fire as the battle raged around him at their home in Scottsbluff, Neb. (Brad Staman/The Star-Herald via AP)

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has urged drivers to avoid travel if at all possible.

As conditions continue to worsen along I-80, please slow down and drive for winter conditions. If you MUST travel, turn off your cruise control and give yourself plenty of space! #slowdown #neroads pic.twitter.com/eq3mDP6chL — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) November 26, 2019

Even after the snow stops, travel will still be tricky across the Midwest and the Great Plains. You should always check with the Department of Transportation in whatever state you’re traveling in before hitting the road.

Here are a few helpful links as you hit the highway ahead of Thanksgiving:

If you’re traveling through the sky via plane, it’s a good idea to check with your airline about the status of your flight. Cancellations and delays are possible through the day on Wednesday.