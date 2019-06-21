It’s official: Windsor Heights changes speed limit on University Avenue

WINDSOR HEIGHTS – After a long wait for residents and business owners, the city of Windsor Heights officially changed out the speed limit signs on Friday.

After the ordinance was approved by city council members earlier this month, crews changed the signs from 25 miles an hour to 30 miles an hour on University Avenue.

There will still be speed cameras in the city, even though some business owners have complained. The cameras generate millions of dollars for the city, as drivers frequently speed in the area.