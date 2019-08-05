J.D. Scholten is running for the 4th Congressional district again

J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, announced in a video on social media Monday morning that he’s running for the 4th Congressional district, again.

Scholten, a Democrat and former professional baseball player, ran against incumbent Rep. Steve King in 2018. He gained national attention for calling out King’s rhetoric. King narrowly won the election, with Scholten losing by just three and a half points.

In his announcement video, Scholten emphasized rural values and a rural environment, the same emphasis he made in 2018 when he ran. No other Democrat is expected to run in the fourth district.