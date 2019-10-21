Jackknifed semi blocking I-80

ALTOONA– A jackknifed semi is causing major delays on Interstate 80 for the Monday morning commute. The wrecked semi is over the center barracade blocking the two left lanes of Interstate 80 west bound near Hubbell Avenue.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the semi driver was heading east on I-80 when it crossed the median and jackknifed, spilling its load of coiled steal onto the interstate. Authorities are also cleaning up spilled diesel on the roadway and will have the two left lane of I-80 westbound blocked for a while.

The Iowa State Patrol is asking all drivers to find an alternative route.