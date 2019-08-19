Aerial show coming to Ankeny this weekend

ANKENY — The Ankeny Regional Airport is preparing for the greatest pilots in the world to take flight.

The Central Iowa Airshow will display jaw-dropping, gravity-defying aerial performances starting Friday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. The airport will feature “The Immortals“choreographed act, which is considered one of the most dangerous and challenging aerial acts today.

The airport will also host the USMC V-22 Osprey Demo Flight team. This event is one of the four global performances that the team has scheduled for this year. Three crafts will be at the show, two for aerial performances and one for static display.

If you need a moment for your heart to find its rhythm again, there are family activities and other forms of community engagement that will teach you more about aviation.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help save the Iowa Aviation Heritage Museum in Ankeny. For tickets and more information, visit the Central Iowa Airshow website.