Jerry Foxhoven resigns DHS director post

DES MOINES – Jerry Foxhoven, the head of the Department of Human Services since 2017, resigned his position on Monday.

“At the Request of the Governor, I submitted my resignation,” Foxhoven said in a statement. “It was an honor to serve Iowans at the Department of Human Services during an important time of transition. I wish the many hard-working employees at the Department the very best and know that they will continue to serve the people of Iowa well.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Gerd W. Clabaugh to serve as interim director of the Department of Human Services.

“Governor Reynolds asked Jerry Foxhoven to resign because she wanted to go in a new direction at the Department of Human Services,” said Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Gov. Reynolds’ office. “She has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision. More changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Clabaugh will continue to serve as director of the Department of Public Health until a permanent DHS director is named.

“Gerd has done an incredible job at the Department of Public Health and is well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate, and coordinated health care system.”

Clabaugh has served as the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health since 2014.