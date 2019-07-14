Jester Park Outdoor Recreation Center teaches Native American culture through spear-throwing

GRANGER – Mammoths and saber-toothed tigers are long gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn how Native Americans used to hunt them.

A class at Jester Park taught kids of all ages to learn more about authentic and rare artifacts that have been found throughout the park. One of these was an atlatl, or a spear-thrower.

This tool was able to keep hunters safe when tracking these animals. All that was needed to use this weapon was arm-strength and a decent aim.

To find more cool events at Jester Park, go to their website. They also have equipment that you can rent all summer long.