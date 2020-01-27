Paulsen family remains hopeful despite setback on the road to recovery

DES MOINES — Any surgery can come with complications.
And for Joe Paulsen, still recovering from a stroke, removing a second tumor was a huge obstacle for him and wife Nicole Paulsen.
“The first night was pretty scary,” Nicole Paulsen said.
While surgery was a success, a gap was left in the place where the tumor once was. And that meant further testing.
Joe was unable to pass a swallow test, so a feeding tube had to be reinserted.
“He is so determined to have a successful recovery and I’m just going to be next to him everyday, step by step,” Nicole said. “Right?”
“Yeah,” Joe replied.
Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the latest.