Paulsen family remains hopeful despite setback on the road to recovery

While Joe Paulsen's most recent surgary was a success, a gap was left in the place where a tumor once was.

DES MOINES — Any surgery can come with complications.

And for Joe Paulsen, still recovering from a stroke, removing a second tumor was a huge obstacle for him and wife Nicole Paulsen.

“The first night was pretty scary,” Nicole Paulsen said.

While surgery was a success, a gap was left in the place where the tumor once was. And that meant further testing.

Joe was unable to pass a swallow test, so a feeding tube had to be reinserted.

“He is so determined to have a successful recovery and I’m just going to be next to him everyday, step by step,” Nicole said. “Right?”

“Yeah,” Joe replied.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the latest.