Joe Biden holds town hall after day spent at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – Former Vice President Joe Biden held a town hall with the Asian and Latino Coalition in Iowa after a day of meeting Iowans and talking gun reform at the Iowa State Fair.

He began Thursday night talking about President Trump supporting white supremacy and that the president has never come out to dispute white nationals. Biden went on to discuss what America means to him.

The presidential candidate said, “You can’t define an American for me based on ethnicity, race, religion. You can’t do it. I’m being literal. I challenge you or the press or anybody to get me a definition what constitutes being an American other than begin committed to an idea; an American idea. We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women, etc.”

Biden is also holding his lead in a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

The poll asks potential Iowa Caucus goers who’d they support if the caucuses were held today. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is closing the gap in second.