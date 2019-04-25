Joe Biden officially enters the 2020 presidential race

Thursday morning, Former Vice President Joe Biden announced he will enter the 2020 race for president.

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that made America- America is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my run for candidacy for the president of the United States.”, said Biden.

This is Biden’s third time running for president- after serving nearly 40-years in the senate and two terms as vice president under Barack Obama. But his road to the nomination will not be without hurdles.

This time the 76-year-old is enter the race with many but not all polls are showing him as the front runner.

Former Vice President Biden will have his first interview on ABC’s ‘The View’ after officially entering the 2020 race for president this Friday at 10 am.

Biden will then be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for an exclusive sit-down with co-anchor Robin Roberts airing Tuesday, April 30th on Good Morning America.