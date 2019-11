ANKENY — It’s been a year since Joe Paulsen’s road to recovery began following a stroke.

He’s had to relearn how to walk, write his name and even talk.

But Joe hasn’t been alone on his journey.

“She’s my hero,” Joe says of his wife, Nicole Paulsen. “She really is.”

While the goal is to eventually walk on his own, the family is encouraged with Joe’s day-to-day improvements.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee talked to Joe and Nicole Paulsen about how physical therapy has been progressing.