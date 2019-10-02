Johnson & Johnson reach $20 million settlement

In your Wednesday Consumer Matters, Johnson & Johnson has reached a $20 million settlement agreement with two counties in Ohio.

The announcement made Tuesday, comes ahead of a landmark opioid trial scheduled to start later this month. The agreement removes Johnson & Johnson from the federal trial that combines nearly 2,000 cases involving cities, counties, communities and tribal lands.

The lawsuit accuses drug manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and practitioners of shipping “hundreds of millions” of suspicious opioid doses over 20 years to their jurisdictions.

If the agreements are finalized, Johnson & Johnson would provide $10 million to Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio, $5 million would go towards reimbursing legal expenses and the company would also give more than $5 million to non-profit opioid related programs for the counties.