Johnston HS cheerleading team takes home national title

They become the second squad from Iowa to ever win a cheerleading national championship.

DALLAS, TX — The nine athletes and three coaches making up the Johnston High School competition cheerleading squad were crowned National Champions at the National Cheerleading Association’s Senior & Junior High School National Championship held in Dallas.

The Johnston squad won the award in the “Advanced Small Game Performance Division” which combines crowd leading with the most elite stunts and tumbling that high school athletes are allowed to perform.

The Dragon’s beat out 11 other teams from across the U.S., including three-time defending Champion, Choctaw High School, to take home the NCA National Championship Title.

The team’s victory did not come without adversity as only hours before they left for Dallas, they received news that one of their teammates wouldn’t be able to join them. Because of this, they were forced to “completely rework their routine.”

“Doing so required team members stepping up to take on different roles and perform new skills on a moment’s notice,” said Coach Kate Safris. “The team’s ability to face this challenge and compete was a win in itself, but to also take home a National Championship was a truly incredible feat and a testament to the athleticism and grit of these nine girls.”