Johnston man accused of shooting into a pair of Windsor Heights homes

WINDSOR HEIGHTS — A Johnston man is in custody, accused of firing into a pair of homes in a Windsor Heights neighborhood late late month.

Prosecutors in Polk County filed charges against 19-year-old Jackson Castonguay.

Authorities said on Jan. 26, they responded to the 7200 block of Wilshire Boulevard after shots were fired into a home.

On Jan. 31, officers responded to another home nearby on Wilshire Boulevard for a home hit by gunfire.

Police later found these two incidents were connected, and there were no injuries in either one.

Among the charges against Castonguay include two counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous weapon, two counts of Criminal Mischief and one count of Carrying Weapons.