Johnston police searching for person of interest in thefts, burglaries

The Johnston Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating someone they believe is associated with thefts and burglaries in the area.

The incidents occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, June 21, according to police. The man pictured is considered a person of interested, as well as the operator of a vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Hanssen with the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.

