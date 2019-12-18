Johnston Schools placed on brief lockdown after report of active shooter

Johnston Community Schools was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an active shooter situation was reported at Camp Dodge.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about an active shooter. Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The following message was sent to parents when the lockdown began:

According to the Johnston Community School District website, Wednesday was scheduled to be a one-hour early dismissal for all schools in the district.

Law enforcement officials and authorities with the Iowa National Guard say the reports of a shooter were unfounded, and they were able to give an “all clear” at Camp Dodge.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johnston Community School District’s Twitter account.

The lockdown has been lifted for all Johnston Schools. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — Johnston Schools (@JohnstonCSD) December 18, 2019

Local 5’s Eva Andersen spoke to a parent within the Johnston Community School District.

“It was scary not knowing what was going on,” said Jenny Lapin. “My husband had received a text that Camp Dodge was experiencing an active shooter situation.”