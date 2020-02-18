Johnston woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

DES MOINES — A Johnston woman faces one count of fraud after claiming her car was damaged during the June 2019 flood.

Almedina Suljic, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of Fraudulent Practices, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

The investigation into her false claim started in Sept. 2019. According to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Suljic attempted to collect insurance benefits that she was “not entitled to” by saying her car was damaged during the June 2019 central Iowa flood.

The investigation found no flood damage to her car.

Suljic received a deferred judgement on Jan. 22. She’ll have one year of probation and pay fines up to $625.