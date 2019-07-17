Join the Opera Project DSM on the roof for Rooftop Sunset Social

DES MOINES– You can enjoy bites, brews, sips and views at this year’s Rooftop Sunset Social while giving back to The Opera Project DSM.

Formed in 2015, The Opera Project DSM is a non-profit dedicated to creating OPERAtunties for the community and students.

“Opera conventionally has this idea that it’s old and stuffy,” said Mollie Lawler, the Opera Project student participant. “But it’s really cool because it’s not. It’s so rich, it’s so alive and why not sing on top of a rooftop with friends and just enjoy the seating with everyone.”

The Rooftop Sunset Social will be in the East Village at 130 East 3rd Street on Thursday, August 1st. You can enjoy live performances featuring Craig Irvin from 6 to 9 p.m.

“One of the best things about this event, is the singers will be able to basically walk in, walk through the audience,” said Craig Irvin, performer and The Opera Project DSM Board Advisor. “One of my favorite things to do as a performer is to get close to somebody and for them to feel that energy, that power of opera right up close.”

Tickets can be purchased online through July 25th for $40. Proceeds will benefit The Opera Project DSM.