Court proceedings suspended for suspect accused of murdering Fort Dodge pastor

FORT DODGE — The man accused of murdering a Fort Dodge pastor last fall has had criminal proceedings against him indefinitely suspended.

A Webster County judge ruled Wednesday that Joshua Pendleton suffers from a mental disorder which prevents him from understanding the charges against him.

Pendleton, 36, charged with killing Pastor Al Henderson in October 2019.

The Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call on Oct. 2, 2019 regarding an unresponsive male outside of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Medics and officers responded to the scene and located Henderson unresponsive.

Medics began life‐saving medical treatment on Henderson and he was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center.

Henderson was pronounced dead appearing to have suffered from bodily injuries consistent with an assault.

Information obtained from witnesses in the area, as well as other evidence, indicated a confrontation of some sort had occurred in or just outside the church.

Court filings note Pendleton underwent a psychiatric evaluation in late January.

His lawyers argued that Pendleton acted in an irrational manner, and isn’t able to fully appreciate the nature of the charges.