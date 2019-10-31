Journey coming to Des Moines in summer 2020

DES MOINES — One of the most iconic rock bands of all time will play in Des Moines.

Journey will come to Wells Fargo Arena on June 10, 2020, the Iowa Events Center announced Thursday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Journey is bringing their tour with Pretenders to Wells Fargo Arena on June 10! Presales start 11/7 at 10am. Get more info here: https://t.co/tEB4a1mwze pic.twitter.com/SgpNyZmBm6 — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) October 31, 2019

The show will bring together Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda to perform such hits as “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Lights”, “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky”.

PRETENDERS is listed as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50 to $399.50 per ticket.