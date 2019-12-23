Judge rules on Cristhian Rivera’s motion to suppress conversations with law enforcement

Attorneys for Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer had asked the Court to throw out any talks with law enforcement.

MONTEZUMA — A Poweshiek County Judge has ruled that a search of Cristhian Rivera’s vehicles, along with testimony about his aid to law enforcement in locating Mollie Tibbetts body, are both admissible as evidence in his murder trial.

Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree after Tibbetts’ body was found in a rural Iowa field in August 2018.

Attorneys for the 25-year-old Rivera had asked the Court to throw out any talks with law enforcement at a two-day hearing in November, citing promises of leniency and that overnight hours the interview was conducted caused fatigue.

When agents visited Yarabee Farms on August 20, 2018, Rivera provided adequate consent to having his vehicles searched, according to a Monday ruling.

In regards to the long hours of the interview, Judge Joel Yates ruled that the interview setting was not improper.

“There is no evidence of physical punishment being used against the Defendant,” Judge Yates wrote in his ruling. “It is true the interrogation lasted through the night, but there is a lack of evidence that this was a deliberate scheme to deprive the Defendant of sleep.”

While Judge Yates ruled that law enforcement “did not properly” read Rivera his Miranda rights the night he met with investigators, a subsequent Miranda warning the next morning was proper, according to the Court.

“The Court finds, in viewing the totality of the circumstances of the interrogation, that the State has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Defendant knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily waived his Miranda rights,” Judge Yates wrote.

Rivera allegedly gave law enforcement additional information regarding Tibbetts’ body following the second Miranda warning.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled to begin February 4 in Woodbury County.

Testimonial evidence obtained from the Defendant after the immigration detainer was placed on him at approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 20, 2018, to when the Miranda warnings were adequately given to the Defendant at approximately 5:50 a.m. on August 21, 2018, are hereby suppressed, and the State of Iowa is barred from using such testimonial evidence in its case-in-chief. Ruling on defendant’s motion to suppress, written by Judge Joel Yates

