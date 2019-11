A sign of the holiday season is taking stage here in Des Moines- it’s Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”

Starring in the touring production is Lorna Luft, the daughter of legendary entertainer Judy Garland.

Iowa Live’s Jackie Schmillen visited the Des Moines Civic Center to catch up with Lorna Luft and her co-star John Schuck.

If you are interested in getting last minute tickets to the show, check out the Des Moines Performing Arts’ website.