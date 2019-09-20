Jury deliberations begin in Todd Mullis corn rake murder trial

DUBUQUE — The man accused of impaling his wife with a corn rake finished testifying Friday, and the jury is now deliberating over a verdict in the case.

43-year-old Todd Mullis is facing a charge of Murder in the First Degree after his wife, 39-year-old Amy Mullis, was found with a corn rake in her back in November 2018 at the family’s farm.

Photo of corn rake found in Amy Mullis’ back

Prosecutors have focused on Amy’s extramarital relationship with a man named Jerry Frasher, along with Todd’s fear of losing the family farm if Amy divorced him, as to why Todd would willfully and deliberately kill his wife.

During Friday morning testimony, Todd testified that certain internet search terms about killing were related to hunter safety training. He also testified he wasn’t actually convinced Frasher and his wife were having an affair.

The trial was moved from Delaware to Dubuque County due to the family’s close relationship with some in and around their hometown of Earlville.

“The only part you have to decide is if Todd Mullis did it,” defense attorney Gerald Feuerhelm told the jury during closing arguments Friday, ceding that Amy Mullis was in fact murdered.

Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes said during her closing argument that Todd “butchered his wife”, addressing how Trysten Mullis’ testimony allegedly changed from his original depositions about how long his dad was out of his sight the day of the murder.

“His story keeps changing,” Hughes said. “He’s a 13-year-old kid who just wants things to go back to the way they were. But they can’t, because his mother is dead.”

The prosecution urged jurors to consider Google searches on the Mullis iPad as evidence along with a 911 call placed by Todd Mullis after he found his wife. The prosecution claims Mullis is saying “go to hell, you cheating wh***”, while the defense told the jury Todd was extremely out of breath and was actually saying “she’s cold.”

If convicted, Todd Mullis would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.