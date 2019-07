DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A jury has found a 13-year-old boy guilty on three charges.

Police say he pulled a gun on a teacher last year at North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge.

The jury found him guilty of assault, carrying a gun on school grounds and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

He was not found guilty on attempted murder.

The case will be handed back down to juvenile court Thursday for sentencing.

NOTE: Local 5 is choosing not to identify the minor defendant in this case