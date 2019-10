DES MOINES – A man faces up to 36 years behind bars, after being convicted for sexually exploiting a child, the Polk County Attorney’s Office said.

On Thursday, jurors found Robert Kuhn guilty on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy, relating to incidents that happened in August of 2017.

Sentencing is set for November 14.

The West Des Moines Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped investigate the incident.