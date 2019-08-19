Jury: Iowa State University partially responsible for death of student

LINN COUNTY — An Iowa jury has found that Iowa State University shared responsibility for the death of one of its students, Dane Schussler.

In November 2015, Dane Schussler committed suicide while a student at Iowa State. His mother, the administrator of his estate, claimed in a lawsuit filed against the school “that Iowa State University and its Student Counseling Center was neglectful in its staffing of the Student Counseling Center, and that its staff failed to properly evaluate, care, and treat Dane Schussler.”

Last week, a jury in Linn County found the state caused Dane’s death, but that the young man also shared responsibility. The jury awarded $315,000 to the Schusslers.

“On behalf of Iowa State University, I want to extend our condolences to the family of Dane Schussler. Dane was part of the Iowa State community, and we all share in the grief of his family’s loss,” said Michael Norton, ISU Counsel. “We thank the jury for its work, but respectfully disagree with its decision to hold Iowa State partially responsible. At this time, we are exploring options for an appeal. Iowa State cares deeply about the health, safety, and wellbeing of its students, and we are committed to providing access to services and support to meet their needs.”