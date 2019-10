ANKENY — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a juvenile male was struck by a school bus at the intersection of NW State Street and NW Prairie Ridge Parkway in Ankeny.

According to Ankeny police, the child sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Ankeny fire.

The child was on a bicycle when he was struck.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

