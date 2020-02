DES MOINES — After 50 long years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

Here in central Iowa, fans in Des Moines made it a night to remember at Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern.

A lot of the people who made it to Truman’s in the East Village Sunday weren’t even alive last time the Chiefs were in the SuperBowl.

However, that didn’t make the victory any less sweet for them.